Vidéos. Hamdallah, deuxième buteur historique du championnat saoudien

Publié le Par H24Info.ma avec MAP
Foot: Abderrazak Hamdallah devient le deuxième buteur historique du championnat saoudien
© DR.

L’international marocain Abderrazak Hamdallah est devenu le deuxième meilleur buteur du championnat d’Arabie Saoudite de football, après avoir signé deux nouvelles réalisations face au club d’Al Fateh, samedi.

Grâce à son doublé lors du match qui a opposé Al Ittihad à Al Fateh, comptant pour la 24e journée, Hamdallah a porté son actif à 127 buts en Arabie Saoudite, devançant désormais Nasser Al-Shamrani, selon la Saudi Pro League.

Hamdallah a eu besoin de 132 matches au championnat saoudien avec les clubs d’Al Nassr et d’Al Ittihad pour atteindre cet exploit, contre 220 rencontres pour Al-Shamrani, qui a réalisé 126 buts avec plusieurs clubs, notamment Al Hilal, Al Ittihad et Al Shabab.

Le Syrien Omar Souma, ancien attaquant d’Al Ahli, est le buteur historique du championnat, avec un total de 144 buts signés en 180 rencontres.

Hamdallah, qui a marqué 17 buts cette saison, s’était illustré lors de la saison 2018-2019 aux côtés d’Al Nassr en inscrivant 34 réalisations.

