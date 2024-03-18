Le club saoudien d'Al Nassr a annoncé avoir mis fin au contrat qui le liait…
Vidéos. Hamdallah, deuxième buteur historique du championnat saoudien
L’international marocain Abderrazak Hamdallah est devenu le deuxième meilleur buteur du championnat d’Arabie Saoudite de football, après avoir signé deux nouvelles réalisations face au club d’Al Fateh, samedi.
Grâce à son doublé lors du match qui a opposé Al Ittihad à Al Fateh, comptant pour la 24e journée, Hamdallah a porté son actif à 127 buts en Arabie Saoudite, devançant désormais Nasser Al-Shamrani, selon la Saudi Pro League.
🇲🇦 @Hamedallah_9 was in the right place at the right time to notch his 1️⃣2️⃣7️⃣th RSL goal, making him the 2nd top scorer in history 👏 #yallaRSL pic.twitter.com/9JliufWsCS
— Roshn Saudi League (@SPL_EN) March 16, 2024
Hamdallah a eu besoin de 132 matches au championnat saoudien avec les clubs d’Al Nassr et d’Al Ittihad pour atteindre cet exploit, contre 220 rencontres pour Al-Shamrani, qui a réalisé 126 buts avec plusieurs clubs, notamment Al Hilal, Al Ittihad et Al Shabab.
🇲🇦 @Hamedallah_9 was never in doubt as he slapped his penalty into the top corner and equalised for his team 🚀 🫡
#yallaRSL pic.twitter.com/a46Kgnu5wD
— Roshn Saudi League (@SPL_EN) March 16, 2024
Le Syrien Omar Souma, ancien attaquant d’Al Ahli, est le buteur historique du championnat, avec un total de 144 buts signés en 180 rencontres.
الاتحاد قـووووة ⚽️💪#الاتحاد_الفتح pic.twitter.com/rPz65uLDyI
— نادي الاتحاد السعودي (@ittihad) March 16, 2024
Hamdallah, qui a marqué 17 buts cette saison, s’était illustré lors de la saison 2018-2019 aux côtés d’Al Nassr en inscrivant 34 réalisations.
📸| بـصــمة السـاطـي ⚽️#الاتحاد_الفتح pic.twitter.com/E0NMjYYTEv
— نادي الاتحاد السعودي (@ittihad) March 16, 2024