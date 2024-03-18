L’international marocain Abderrazak Hamdallah est devenu le deuxième meilleur buteur du championnat d’Arabie Saoudite de football, après avoir signé deux nouvelles réalisations face au club d’Al Fateh, samedi.

Grâce à son doublé lors du match qui a opposé Al Ittihad à Al Fateh, comptant pour la 24e journée, Hamdallah a porté son actif à 127 buts en Arabie Saoudite, devançant désormais Nasser Al-Shamrani, selon la Saudi Pro League.

🇲🇦 @Hamedallah_9 was in the right place at the right time to notch his 1️⃣2️⃣7️⃣th RSL goal, making him the 2nd top scorer in history 👏 #yallaRSL pic.twitter.com/9JliufWsCS

— Roshn Saudi League (@SPL_EN) March 16, 2024