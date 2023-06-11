Jour historique pour Novak Djokovic : le Serbe est devenu, à 36 ans, le premier homme à remporter 23 titres du Grand Chelem grâce à sa victoire à Roland-Garros aux dépens du N.4 mondial Casper Ruud 7-6 (7/1), 6-3, 7-5 dimanche.

Djokovic avait rejoint Rafael Nadal à 22 titres majeurs en janvier après son sacre à l’Open d’Australie. En plus de cet accomplissement historique, il va se réinstaller à la place de N.1 mondial lundi au détriment de l’Espagnol Carlos Alcaraz. Il y entamera une 388e semaine record.

🏆 Forever raising the bar 🏆@DjokerNole masters Casper Ruud 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5 to win a third Roland-Garros title and an unprecedented 23rd Grand Slam men’s singles title.

⁰#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/9IfTi39alB

— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 11, 2023