    Sport

    Vidéos. Roland-Garros: Djokovic, le premier homme à remporter 23 titres du Grand Chelem

    Jour historique pour Novak Djokovic : le Serbe est devenu, à 36 ans, le premier homme à remporter 23 titres du Grand Chelem grâce à sa victoire à Roland-Garros aux dépens du N.4 mondial Casper Ruud 7-6 (7/1), 6-3, 7-5 dimanche.

    Djokovic avait rejoint Rafael Nadal à 22 titres majeurs en janvier après son sacre à l’Open d’Australie. En plus de cet accomplissement historique, il va se réinstaller à la place de N.1 mondial lundi au détriment de l’Espagnol Carlos Alcaraz. Il y entamera une 388e semaine record.

     

     

