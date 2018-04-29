L'image du jour. La photo de famille du sommet de Brazzaville

Par
H24info
-
à 14:35
Photo de famille des chefs d'Etats africains, Brazzaville. Crédit: DR.

Le roi Mohammed VI prend part en ce moment-même au 1er Sommet des Chefs d’Etat et de gouvernement de la Commission Climat et du Fonds bleu du Bassin. Voici la photo de famille prise ce dimanche au Centre International de Conférence de Kintélé à Brazzaville.

