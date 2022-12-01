Les équipes des groupes F et E valideront ce jeudi 1er novembre leur ticket pour les huitièmes de finale. Les matchs seront retransmis sur les chaînes de beIN Sports.

Match décisif pour les Lions de l’Atlas (4 points) qui affrontent le Canada (déjà éliminé) (Groupe F) à 16h (heure marocaine). Le match sera retransmis sur la chaîne beIN Sports 2.

🔜 One match left to make it to the second round

𝗚𝗼 𝗴𝗲𝘁 𝗶𝘁 𝗔𝘁𝗹𝗮𝘀 𝗟𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀!! 🦁#DimaMaghrib 🇲🇦 #TeamMorocco #FIFAWorldCup @pumafootball pic.twitter.com/LHNaqEGWsR — Équipe du Maroc (@EnMaroc) November 30, 2022

La Belgique (3 points) se mesurera à la Croatie (4 points) (Groupe F) à 16h. Le match est à suivre sur la chaîne beIN Sports 1.

With knockout qualification on the line, Ivan Perisic is feeling positive and confident 💪🇭🇷 #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 1, 2022

L’Allemagne (1 point) affronte le Costa Rica (3 points) (Groupe E) à 20h. Le match sera diffusé sur la chaîne beIN Sports 2.

Germany and Costa Rica gifted an entertaining goal fest in their previous #FIFAWorldCup meeting ⚡️☄️ 👇 How many goals will we see today?#Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 1, 2022

L’Espagne (4 points) devra se mesurer au Japon (3 points) (Groupe E) à 20h. Le match est à suivre sur les chaînes beIN Sports 1, TF1 et TMC.