    Mondial 2022: les matchs à suivre ce jeudi 1er décembre (et les chaînes qui les transmettent)

    By
    Crédit: AFP.

    Les équipes des groupes F et E valideront ce jeudi 1er novembre leur ticket pour les huitièmes de finale. Les matchs seront retransmis sur les chaînes de beIN Sports. 

    Match décisif pour les Lions de l’Atlas (4 points) qui affrontent le Canada (déjà éliminé) (Groupe F) à 16h (heure marocaine). Le match sera retransmis sur la chaîne beIN Sports 2.

    La Belgique (3 points) se mesurera à la Croatie (4 points) (Groupe F) à 16h. Le match est à suivre sur la chaîne beIN Sports 1.

    L’Allemagne (1 point) affronte le Costa Rica (3 points) (Groupe E) à 20h. Le match sera diffusé sur la chaîne beIN Sports 2.

    L’Espagne (4 points) devra se mesurer au Japon (3 points) (Groupe E) à 20h. Le match est à suivre sur les chaînes beIN Sports 1, TF1 et TMC.

