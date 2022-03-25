Voici les nominations dans les principales catégories pour la 94e cérémonie des Oscars, dont les prix seront remis dimanche 27 mars à Hollywood.
Western sombre et psychologique, le film « The Power of the Dog » de Jane Campion, avec en vedette Benedict Cumberbatch, part en tête de la course avec 12 nominations. Il est suivi par « Dune » (dix nominations), « Belfast » et « West Side Story » (sept nominations chacun).
- Meilleur film
« Belfast »
« CODA »
« Don’t Look Up: Déni cosmique »
« Drive My Car »
« Dune »
« La Méthode Williams »
« Licorice Pizza »
« Nightmare Alley »
« The Power of the Dog »
« West Side Story »
- Meilleur réalisateur
Kenneth Branagh, « Belfast »
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, « Drive My Car »
Paul Thomas Anderson, « Licorice Pizza »
Jane Campion, « The Power of the Dog »
Steven Spielberg, « West Side Story »
- Meilleur acteur
Javier Bardem, « Being the Ricardos »
Benedict Cumberbatch, « The Power of the Dog »
Andrew Garfield, « tick, tick…BOOM! »
Will Smith, « La Méthode Williams »
Denzel Washington, « The Tragedy of Macbeth »
- Meilleure actrice
Jessica Chastain, « Dans les yeux de Tammy Faye »
Olivia Colman, « The Lost Daughter »
Penelope Cruz, « Madres Paralelas »
Nicole Kidman, « Being the Ricardos »
Kristen Stewart, « Spencer »
- Meilleur acteur dans un second rôle
Ciaran Hinds, « Belfast »
Troy Kotsur, « CODA »
Jesse Plemons, « The Power of the Dog »
JK Simmons, « Being the Ricardos »
Kodi Smit-McPhee, « The Power of the Dog »
- Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle
Jessie Buckley, « The Lost Daughter »
Ariana DeBose, « West Side Story »
Judi Dench, « Belfast »
Kirsten Dunst, « The Power of the Dog »
Aunjanue Ellis, « La Méthode Williams »
Meilleur film international
« Drive My Car » (Japon)
« Flee » (Danemark)
« La Main de Dieu » (Italie)
« L’école du bout du monde » (Bhoutan)
« Julie (en 12 chapitres) » (Norvège)
Meilleur film d’animation
« Encanto: la fantastique famille Madrigal »
« Flee »
« Luca »
« Les Mitchell contre les machines »
« Raya et le Dernier Dragon »
Meilleur documentaire
« Ascension »
« Attica »
« Flee »
« Summer of Soul »
« Writing with Fire »
Meilleur scénario original
« Belfast »
« Don’t Look Up: Déni cosmique »
« La Méthode Williams »
« Licorice Pizza »
« Julie (en 12 chapitres) »
Meilleur scénario adapté
« CODA »
« Drive My Car »
« Dune »
« The Lost Daughter »
« The Power of the Dog »