Voici les nominations dans les principales catégories pour la 94e cérémonie des Oscars, dont les prix seront remis dimanche 27 mars à Hollywood.

Western sombre et psychologique, le film « The Power of the Dog » de Jane Campion, avec en vedette Benedict Cumberbatch, part en tête de la course avec 12 nominations. Il est suivi par « Dune » (dix nominations), « Belfast » et « West Side Story » (sept nominations chacun).

Meilleur film

« Belfast »

« CODA »

« Don’t Look Up: Déni cosmique »

« Drive My Car »

« Dune »

« La Méthode Williams »

« Licorice Pizza »

« Nightmare Alley »

« The Power of the Dog »

« West Side Story »

Meilleur réalisateur

Kenneth Branagh, « Belfast »

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, « Drive My Car »

Paul Thomas Anderson, « Licorice Pizza »

Jane Campion, « The Power of the Dog »

Steven Spielberg, « West Side Story »

Meilleur acteur

Javier Bardem, « Being the Ricardos »

Benedict Cumberbatch, « The Power of the Dog »

Andrew Garfield, « tick, tick…BOOM! »

Will Smith, « La Méthode Williams »

Denzel Washington, « The Tragedy of Macbeth »

Meilleure actrice

Jessica Chastain, « Dans les yeux de Tammy Faye »

Olivia Colman, « The Lost Daughter »

Penelope Cruz, « Madres Paralelas »

Nicole Kidman, « Being the Ricardos »

Kristen Stewart, « Spencer »

Meilleur acteur dans un second rôle

Ciaran Hinds, « Belfast »

Troy Kotsur, « CODA »

Jesse Plemons, « The Power of the Dog »

JK Simmons, « Being the Ricardos »

Kodi Smit-McPhee, « The Power of the Dog »

Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle

Jessie Buckley, « The Lost Daughter »

Ariana DeBose, « West Side Story »

Judi Dench, « Belfast »

Kirsten Dunst, « The Power of the Dog »

Aunjanue Ellis, « La Méthode Williams »

Meilleur film international

« Drive My Car » (Japon)

« Flee » (Danemark)

« La Main de Dieu » (Italie)

« L’école du bout du monde » (Bhoutan)

« Julie (en 12 chapitres) » (Norvège)

Meilleur film d’animation

« Encanto: la fantastique famille Madrigal »

« Flee »

« Luca »

« Les Mitchell contre les machines »

« Raya et le Dernier Dragon »

Meilleur documentaire

« Ascension »

« Attica »

« Flee »

« Summer of Soul »

« Writing with Fire »

Meilleur scénario original

« Belfast »

« Don’t Look Up: Déni cosmique »

« La Méthode Williams »

« Licorice Pizza »

« Julie (en 12 chapitres) »

Meilleur scénario adapté

« CODA »

« Drive My Car »

« Dune »

« The Lost Daughter »

« The Power of the Dog »