Fin du suspense pour les groupes C et D, où tout est encore possible. Tous les matchs sont à suivre sur les chaînes de beIN Sports.
L’Australie (3 points) affronte le Danemark (1 point) (Groupe D) à 16h (heure marocaine). Le match sera retransmis par la chaîne beIN Sports 2.
🇫🇷 have qualified for the knockout stages but 🇩🇰, 🇦🇺 & 🇹🇳 have it all to do if they want to make it out of Group D!#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/PjhVehwEZm
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 30, 2022
La Tunisie (1 point) tentera de s’imposer face à la France (6 points) (Groupe D) à 16h. Le match sera diffusé sur la chaîne TF1 et beIN Sports 1.
Group D’s finale 😤#TUN 🆚 #FRA / #AUS 🆚 #DEN#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 30, 2022
L’Arabie Saoudite (3 points) affronte le Mexique (1 point) (Groupe C) à 20h. Le match sera retransmis sur la chaîne beIN Sports 2.
🇲🇽👇 Will @miseleccionmx add to this collection of memorable #FIFAWorldCup goals against Saudi Arabia in #Qatar2022? pic.twitter.com/TMJkX7ebaI
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 30, 2022
La Pologne (4 points) se mesurera à l’Argentine (3 points) (Groupe C) à 20 h. Le match sera retransmis sur TF1, TMC et beIN Sports 1.
🇵🇱 v 🇦🇷 is going to be EPIC 🙌#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/vUI4Ivxp3q
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 30, 2022