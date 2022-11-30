    H24Info est un produit du groupe

    Mondial 2022: les matchs à suivre ce mercredi 30 novembre (et les chaînes qui les transmettent)

    Fin du suspense pour les groupes C et D, où tout est encore possible. Tous les matchs sont à suivre sur les chaînes de beIN Sports.

    L’Australie (3 points) affronte le Danemark (1 point) (Groupe D) à 16h (heure marocaine). Le match sera retransmis par la chaîne beIN Sports 2.

    La Tunisie (1 point) tentera de s’imposer face à la France (6 points) (Groupe D) à 16h. Le match sera diffusé sur la chaîne TF1 et beIN Sports 1.

    L’Arabie Saoudite (3 points) affronte le Mexique (1 point) (Groupe C) à 20h. Le match sera retransmis sur la chaîne beIN Sports 2.

    La Pologne (4 points) se mesurera à l’Argentine (3 points) (Groupe C) à 20 h. Le match sera retransmis sur TF1, TMC et beIN Sports 1.

