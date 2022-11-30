Fin du suspense pour les groupes C et D, où tout est encore possible. Tous les matchs sont à suivre sur les chaînes de beIN Sports.

L’Australie (3 points) affronte le Danemark (1 point) (Groupe D) à 16h (heure marocaine). Le match sera retransmis par la chaîne beIN Sports 2.

🇫🇷 have qualified for the knockout stages but 🇩🇰, 🇦🇺 & 🇹🇳 have it all to do if they want to make it out of Group D!#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/PjhVehwEZm — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 30, 2022

La Tunisie (1 point) tentera de s’imposer face à la France (6 points) (Groupe D) à 16h. Le match sera diffusé sur la chaîne TF1 et beIN Sports 1.

L’Arabie Saoudite (3 points) affronte le Mexique (1 point) (Groupe C) à 20h. Le match sera retransmis sur la chaîne beIN Sports 2.

🇲🇽👇 Will @miseleccionmx add to this collection of memorable #FIFAWorldCup goals against Saudi Arabia in #Qatar2022? pic.twitter.com/TMJkX7ebaI — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 30, 2022

La Pologne (4 points) se mesurera à l’Argentine (3 points) (Groupe C) à 20 h. Le match sera retransmis sur TF1, TMC et beIN Sports 1.