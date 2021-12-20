Le Marocain Nadir Khayat, alias RedOne, devient Directeur exécutif divertissement au sein de la Fédération internationale de football association (FIFA).

Producteur à succès et ayant travaillé avec les plus grands artistes de sa génération, le Marocain RedOne débute une nouvelle aventure en rejoignant les rangs de la FIFA.

«Des moments passionnants pour unir nos forces et offrir des divertissements innovants à nos fans», a écrit l’instance sur Twitter.

Producer & multi Grammy award winner RedOne joins FIFA as Creative Entertainment Executive.

Exciting times to join forces & bring innovative entertainment to our fans.

We share the vision of making football truly global. More to come in the new year!#WorldCup | #FIFASound pic.twitter.com/vm5iR7ZL0e

— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 19, 2021