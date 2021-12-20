    H24Info est un produit du groupe

    Le producteur marocain RedOne rejoint officiellement la FIFA

    Le Marocain Nadir Khayat, alias RedOne, devient Directeur exécutif divertissement au sein de la Fédération internationale de football association (FIFA).

    Producteur à succès et ayant travaillé avec les plus grands artistes de sa génération, le Marocain RedOne débute une nouvelle aventure en rejoignant les rangs de la FIFA.

     

    «Des moments passionnants pour unir nos forces et offrir des divertissements innovants à nos fans», a écrit l’instance sur Twitter.

    Redone a contribué au succès fulgurant de la chanteuse Lady Gaga, en produisant notamment «Poker face» et «Bad Romance». Il a remporté au total Grammy Awards et trois Brit Awards. Il a également été décoré du Wissam Al-Kafaa Al-Fikria (ordre du mérite intellectuel) par le roi Mohammed VI.

