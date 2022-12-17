La Croatie et le Maroc s’affrontent à nouveau, ce samedi 17 décembre à 16h (heure marocaine) pour tenter de décrocher le troisième place. Voici les compositions officielles.
Les Lions de l’Atlas jouent sans Saiss, blessé:
🚨تشكيلة المنتخب الوطني أمام منتخب كرواتيا
𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗫𝗜 against Croatia 🇭🇷#DimaMaghrib 🇲🇦 #TeamMorocco #FIFAWorldCup @pumafootball pic.twitter.com/jCsewAJl04
— Équipe du Maroc (@EnMaroc) December 17, 2022
Le coach Zlatko Dalić a également aligné son équipe type:
Here is how #Croatia starts #FIFAWorldCup third place play-off against Morocco! 🥁 #CROMAR #Qatar2022 #Family #Vatreni❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/ucb4jUSGQP
— HNS (@HNS_CFF) December 17, 2022