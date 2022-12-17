    H24Info est un produit du groupe

    Football

    Mondial 2022. Maroc-Croatie: voici les compositions officielles

    Maroc-Espagne : Voici la composition officielle alignée par Regragui
    La Croatie et le Maroc s’affrontent à nouveau, ce samedi 17 décembre à 16h (heure marocaine) pour tenter de décrocher le troisième place. Voici les compositions officielles. 

    Les Lions de l’Atlas jouent sans Saiss, blessé:

    Le coach Zlatko Dalić a également aligné son équipe type:

