Des matchs décisif pour les groupes A et B sont au programme ce vendredi 25 novembre. Ces rencontres seront retransmises sur la chaîne bien Sports 1.

Le Pays de Galles (1 point) joue contre l’Iran (0 point) à 11h (heure marocaine).

Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey looking sharp in training! 👌 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 How will the @Cymru duo fare against IR Iran today? #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/HKalCPAVvq — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 25, 2022

Le Qatar (0 point) affronte le Sénégal (0 point) à 14h.

You can be sure Senegal fans will be bringing the party against Qatar 🇸🇳 🥁 #Qatar2022 | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/YJaH0VSnTB — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 25, 2022

L’équipe des Pays-Bas, leader du groupe A avec trois points, se mesurera à l’Équateur (3 points) à 17h.

Come for the Cruyff magic, stay for the van Persie header ✨ The best @OnsOranje #FIFAWorldCup goals of all time 🟠 #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/aYw1rnqlAE — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 25, 2022

Et enfin, l’Angleterre (3 points) affrontera les États-Unis (1 point) à 20h. Ce match sera également diffusé sur TF1 et TMC.