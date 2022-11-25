Des matchs décisif pour les groupes A et B sont au programme ce vendredi 25 novembre. Ces rencontres seront retransmises sur la chaîne bien Sports 1.
Le Pays de Galles (1 point) joue contre l’Iran (0 point) à 11h (heure marocaine).
Le Qatar (0 point) affronte le Sénégal (0 point) à 14h.
L’équipe des Pays-Bas, leader du groupe A avec trois points, se mesurera à l’Équateur (3 points) à 17h.
Et enfin, l’Angleterre (3 points) affrontera les États-Unis (1 point) à 20h. Ce match sera également diffusé sur TF1 et TMC.
