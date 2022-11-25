    H24Info est un produit du groupe

    Football

    Mondial 2022: les matchs à suivre ce vendredi 25 novembre (et les chaînes qui les transmettent)

    Des matchs décisif pour les groupes A et B sont au programme ce vendredi 25 novembre. Ces rencontres seront retransmises sur la chaîne bien Sports 1.

    Le Pays de Galles (1 point) joue contre l’Iran (0 point) à 11h (heure marocaine).

    Le Qatar (0 point) affronte le Sénégal (0 point) à 14h.

    L’équipe des Pays-Bas, leader du groupe A avec trois points, se mesurera à l’Équateur (3 points) à 17h.

    Et enfin, l’Angleterre (3 points) affrontera les États-Unis (1 point) à 20h. Ce match sera également diffusé sur TF1 et TMC.

