Ligue des champions: tous les résultats et les classements

Voici les résultats des matches du 1er tour de la Ligue des champions européenne (Groupe A):
Mardi 3 novembre
– RB Salzbourg (AUT) – Bayern Munich (GER) 2 – 6
– Lokomotiv Moscou (RUS) – Atlético Madrid (ESP) 1 – 1
Déjà joués:
– Bayern Munich (GER) – Atlético Madrid (ESP) 4 – 0
– RB Salzbourg (AUT) – Lokomotiv Moscou (RUS) 2 – 2
– Atlético Madrid (ESP) – RB Salzbourg (AUT) 3 – 2
– Lokomotiv Moscou (RUS) – Bayern Munich (GER) 1 – 2
Le classement:
Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Bayern Munich 9 3 3 0 0 12 3 9
2. Atlético Madrid 4 3 1 1 1 4 7 -3
3. Lokomotiv Moscou 2 3 0 2 1 4 5 -1
4. RB Salzbourg 1 3 0 1 2 6 11 -5
Les résultats des matches du 1er tour de la Ligue des champions européenne (Groupe B):
Mardi 3 novembre
– Real Madrid (ESP) – Inter Milan (ITA) 3 – 2
– Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) – Mönchengladbach (GER) 0 – 6
Déjà joués:
– Inter Milan (ITA) – Mönchengladbach (GER) 2 – 2
– Real Madrid (ESP) – Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 2 – 3
– Mönchengladbach (GER) – Real Madrid (ESP) 2 – 2
– Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) – Inter Milan (ITA) 0 – 0
Le classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Mönchengladbach 5 3 1 2 0 10 4 6
2. Shakhtar Donetsk 4 3 1 1 1 3 8 -5
3. Real Madrid 4 3 1 1 1 7 7 0
4. Inter Milan 2 3 0 2 1 4 5 -1
Les résultats des matches du 1er tour de la Ligue des champions européenne (Groupe C):
Mardi 3 novembre
– Porto (POR) – Marseille (FRA) 3 – 0
– Manchester City (ENG) – Olympiakos (GRE) 3 – 0
Déjà joués:
– Olympiakos (GRE) – Marseille (FRA) 1 – 0
– Manchester City (ENG) – Porto (POR) 3 – 1
– Marseille (FRA) – Manchester City (ENG) 0 – 3
– Porto (POR) – Olympiakos (GRE) 2 – 0
Le classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Manchester City 9 3 3 0 0 9 1 8
2. Porto 6 3 2 0 1 6 3 3
3. Olympiakos 3 3 1 0 2 1 5 -4
4. Marseille 0 3 0 0 3 0 7 -7
Les résultats des matches du 1er tour de la Ligue des champions européenne (Groupe D):
Mardi 3 novembre
– Atalanta Bergame (ITA) – Liverpool (ENG) 0 – 5
– Midtjylland (DEN) – Ajax Amsterdam (NED) 1 – 2
Déjà joués:
– Midtjylland (DEN) – Atalanta Bergame (ITA) 0 – 4
– Ajax Amsterdam (NED) – Liverpool (ENG) 0 – 1
– Atalanta Bergame (ITA) – Ajax Amsterdam (NED) 2 – 2
– Liverpool (ENG) – Midtjylland (DEN) 2 – 0
Le classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Liverpool 9 3 3 0 0 8 0 8
2. Ajax Amsterdam 4 3 1 1 1 4 4 0
3. Atalanta Bergame 4 3 1 1 1 6 7 -1
4. Midtjylland 0 3 0 0 3 1 8 -7