Ligue des champions: tous les résultats et les classements

Voici les résultats des matches du 1er tour de la Ligue des champions européenne (Groupe A):

Mardi 3 novembre

– RB Salzbourg (AUT) – Bayern Munich (GER) 2 – 6

– Lokomotiv Moscou (RUS) – Atlético Madrid (ESP) 1 – 1

Déjà joués:

– Bayern Munich (GER) – Atlético Madrid (ESP) 4 – 0

– RB Salzbourg (AUT) – Lokomotiv Moscou (RUS) 2 – 2

– Atlético Madrid (ESP) – RB Salzbourg (AUT) 3 – 2

– Lokomotiv Moscou (RUS) – Bayern Munich (GER) 1 – 2

Le classement:

Pts J G N P bp bc dif

1. Bayern Munich 9 3 3 0 0 12 3 9

2. Atlético Madrid 4 3 1 1 1 4 7 -3

3. Lokomotiv Moscou 2 3 0 2 1 4 5 -1

4. RB Salzbourg 1 3 0 1 2 6 11 -5

 

Les résultats des matches du 1er tour de la Ligue des champions européenne (Groupe B):
Mardi 3 novembre

– Real Madrid (ESP) – Inter Milan (ITA) 3 – 2

– Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) – Mönchengladbach (GER) 0 – 6

Déjà joués:

– Inter Milan (ITA) – Mönchengladbach (GER) 2 – 2

– Real Madrid (ESP) – Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 2 – 3

– Mönchengladbach (GER) – Real Madrid (ESP) 2 – 2

– Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) – Inter Milan (ITA) 0 – 0

Le classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif

1. Mönchengladbach 5 3 1 2 0 10 4 6

2. Shakhtar Donetsk 4 3 1 1 1 3 8 -5

3. Real Madrid 4 3 1 1 1 7 7 0

4. Inter Milan 2 3 0 2 1 4 5 -1

 

Les résultats des matches du 1er tour de la Ligue des champions européenne (Groupe C):
Mardi 3 novembre

– Porto (POR) – Marseille (FRA) 3 – 0

– Manchester City (ENG) – Olympiakos (GRE) 3 – 0

Déjà joués:

– Olympiakos (GRE) – Marseille (FRA) 1 – 0

– Manchester City (ENG) – Porto (POR) 3 – 1

– Marseille (FRA) – Manchester City (ENG) 0 – 3

– Porto (POR) – Olympiakos (GRE) 2 – 0

Le classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif

1. Manchester City 9 3 3 0 0 9 1 8

2. Porto 6 3 2 0 1 6 3 3

3. Olympiakos 3 3 1 0 2 1 5 -4

4. Marseille 0 3 0 0 3 0 7 -7

 

Les résultats des matches du 1er tour de la Ligue des champions européenne (Groupe D):
Mardi 3 novembre

– Atalanta Bergame (ITA) – Liverpool (ENG) 0 – 5

– Midtjylland (DEN) – Ajax Amsterdam (NED) 1 – 2

Déjà joués:

– Midtjylland (DEN) – Atalanta Bergame (ITA) 0 – 4

– Ajax Amsterdam (NED) – Liverpool (ENG) 0 – 1

– Atalanta Bergame (ITA) – Ajax Amsterdam (NED) 2 – 2

– Liverpool (ENG) – Midtjylland (DEN) 2 – 0

Le classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif

1. Liverpool 9 3 3 0 0 8 0 8

2. Ajax Amsterdam 4 3 1 1 1 4 4 0

3. Atalanta Bergame 4 3 1 1 1 6 7 -1

4. Midtjylland 0 3 0 0 3 1 8 -7

