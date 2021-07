Discover the 4 new routes in North Africa! Discover the Tunisia’s beaches, with 2 flights/week to Monastir and Djerba, and the Morocco’s culture, with 2 flights/week to Oujda and 4 to Agadir.

Book now with 1 free change up to 3 days before your flight: https://t.co/evoGrThwRp. pic.twitter.com/40VKlfzmHa

— TAP Air Portugal (@tapairportugal) July 4, 2021