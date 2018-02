Vidéo. Le fabuleux destin de Hamza Bensouda, découvert dans un carton à la naissance

Very emotional very powerful. Hamza is Moroccan. He was found in a box when he was a baby. Today he studies at sciences po Menton and is involved with a NGO for left alone children in Agadir. He is such an inspiration. Thank you for having attended my workshop « leading for change ». #alwaysbelieve #nevergiveup —> Association Tazzanine Agadir

