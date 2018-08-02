Vidéos. Quand les Marocains s’emparent du Kiki challenge

Par
Safia mjid
-
à 20:00

Depuis quelques semaines des vidéos du #kikichallenge inondent la toile. Le défi  est simple: danser sur la chanson «in my feelings» de Drake, tout en chantant en playback à coté d’une voiture en marche. Les Marocains ne sont pas en reste, l’humoriste Said Naciri et la danseuse marocaine Nora Fatehi installée en Inde se sont prêtés au jeu.

#kikichallenge #kikimaroc

A post shared by Rhita Chekkouri (@rhitachekkouri) on

رقصة كيكي تصل لسعيد الناصري😂🤣😂

Publiée par Best Maroc sur Dimanche 29 juillet 2018

