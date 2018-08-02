Vidéos. Quand les Marocains s’emparent du Kiki challenge

Depuis quelques semaines des vidéos du #kikichallenge inondent la toile. Le défi est simple: danser sur la chanson «in my feelings» de Drake, tout en chantant en playback à coté d’une voiture en marche. Les Marocains ne sont pas en reste, l’humoriste Said Naciri et la danseuse marocaine Nora Fatehi installée en Inde se sont prêtés au jeu.
رقصة كيكي تصل لسعيد الناصري😂🤣😂
Publiée par Best Maroc sur Dimanche 29 juillet 2018
#kikichallenge النسخة المغربية . . . . #kikioujda #kikichallenges #kikichallange #kikichallenge #kikichallengemaroc #kiki #kikichallengefail #kikidoyouloveme #kikik #kiki#marocaine🇲🇦 #marocaine #oujda#oujdakiki#marakech #rabat #وجدة #المغرب #ضحك #ضحكات #هبال #fayssal_vlog #kikidancei#décapotable#korea#southkorea #kpop#positivevibes
KeKe Challenge Desi style 😈🙈😉😎🇮🇳 Wait for the ending ......🤣🤣🤦🏾♀️🤦🏾♀️ Feat. @fukravarun @harshbafna93 🎥 @divyang_ledwani —————————— #kekechallenge #india #comedy #funny #crazy #norafatehi #new #dance #morocco #toronto #rickshaw #sari #indianfashion #jokes #varunsharma #fukery #dilbar #actors #bollywood #love #desi #drake #inmyfeelingschallenge #new #laugh #humor #fun #mumbai #drama #dramaqueen #inmyfeelingschallenge #kikichallenge