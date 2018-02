Le Maroc mis à l'honneur par le vlogueur Nasdaily

World's Oldest University?!

So many people think that Oxford, Cambridge, or Harvard are the oldest universities in the world. But in reality, the oldest operating university exists in Fez, Morocco. It was built by a Muslim woman....and its alumni list include Jewish philosophers.When I heard about this, I was surprised.The past of Muslim nations is so different from their present. This is the sad truth that I can't ignore.But this example of past greatness, focus on education, and inclusion (despite some regressive topics), can be a sign of hope for today's Muslim and non-Muslim generations. If America can be "great again"...then so can the rest of the world. LIKE Nas Daily on Facebook and Instagram!Music: Burden by Chris Coral Thank you so much to Khawla from Riad Braya for hosting me and the rest of the team. We absolutely loved it!

