Voici la liste des nominations dans les principales catégories pour la 74e édition des Emmys, dévoilées mardi à Los Angeles.

– Meilleure série dramatique –

« Better Call Saul »

« Euphoria »

« Ozark »

« Severance »

« Squid Game »

« Stranger Things »

« Succession »

« Yellowjackets »

– Meilleure comédie –

« Abbott Elementary »

« Barry »

« Curb Your Enthusiasm »

« Hacks »

« La Fabuleuse Mme Maisel »

« Only Murders in the Building »

« Ted Lasso »

« What We Do in the Shadows »

– Meilleur acteur dans une série dramatique –

Jason Bateman, « Ozark »

Brian Cox, « Succession »

Lee Jung-jae, « Squid Game »

Bob Odenkirk, « Better Call Saul »

Adam Scott, « Severance »

Jeremy Strong, « Succession »

– Meilleure actrice dans une série dramatique –

Jodie Comer, « Killing Eve »

Laura Linney, « Ozark »

Melanie Lynskey, « Yellowjackets »

Sandra Oh, « Killing Eve »

Reese Witherspoon, « The Morning Show »

Zendaya, « Euphoria »

– Meilleur acteur dans une série, comédie –

Donald Glover, « Atlanta »

Bill Hader, « Barry »

Nicholas Hoult, « The Great »

Steve Martin, « Only Murders in the Building »

Martin Short, « Only Murders in the Building »

Jason Sudeikis, « Ted Lasso »

– Meilleure actrice dans une série, comédie –

Rachel Brosnahan, « La Fabuleuse Mme Maisel »

Quinta Brunson, « Abbott Elementary »

Kaley Cuoco, « The Flight Attendant »

Elle Fanning, « The Great »

Issa Rae, « Insecure »

Jean Smart, « Hacks »

– Meilleur second rôle masculin dans une série dramatique –

Nicholas Braun, « Succession »

Billy Crudup, « The Morning Show »

Kieran Culkin, « Succession »

Park Hae-soo, « Squid Game »

Matthew Macfadyen, « Succession »

John Turturro, « Severance »

Christopher Walken, « Severance »

Oh Yeong-su, « Squid Game »

– Meilleur second rôle féminin dans une série dramatique –

Patricia Arquette, « Severance »

Julia Garner, « Ozark »

Jung Ho-yeon, « Squid Game »

Christina Ricci, « Yellowjackets »

Rhea Seehorn, « Better Call Saul »

J. Smith-Cameron, « Succession »

Sarah Snook, « Succession »

Sydney Sweeney, « Euphoria »

– Meilleur second rôle masculin dans une série, comédie –

Anthony Carrigan, « Barry »

Brett Goldstein, « Ted Lasso »

Toheeb Jimoh, « Ted Lasso »

Nick Mohammed, « Ted Lasso »

Tony Shalhoub, « La Fabuleuse Mme Maisel »

Tyler James Williams, « Abbott Elementary »

Henry Winkler, « Barry »

Bowen Yang, « Saturday Night Live »

– Meilleur second rôle féminin dans une série, comédie –

Alex Borstein, « La Fabuleuse Mme Maisel »

Hannah Einbinder, « Hacks »

Janelle James, « Abbott Elementary »

Kate McKinnon, « Saturday Night Live »

Sarah Niles, « Ted Lasso »

Sheryl Lee Ralph, « Abbott Elementary »

Juno Temple, « Ted Lasso »

Hannah Waddingham, « Ted Lasso »

– Meilleure mini-série –

« Dopesick »

« The Dropout »

« Inventing Anna »

« Pam & Tommy »

« The White Lotus »

– Meilleur acteur dans une mini-série ou téléfilm –

Colin Firth, « The Staircase »

Andrew Garfield, « Under the Banner of Heaven »

Oscar Isaac, « Scenes from a Marriage »

Michael Keaton, « Dopesick »

Himesh Patel, « Station Eleven »

Sebastian Stan, « Pam & Tommy »

– Meilleure actrice dans une mini-série ou téléfilm –

Toni Collette, « The Staircase »

Julia Garner, « Inventing Anna »

Lily James, « Pam & Tommy »

Sarah Paulson, « Impeachment: American Crime Story »

Margaret Qualley, « Maid »

Amanda Seyfried, « The Dropout »

– Emissions et séries avec le plus de nominations –

« Succession » – 25

« Ted Lasso » – 20

« The White Lotus » – 20

« Hacks » – 17

« Only Murders in the Building » – 17

« Euphoria » – 16

« Barry » – 14

« Dopesick » – 14

« Severance » – 14

« Squid Game » – 14