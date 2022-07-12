    H24Info est un produit du groupe

    Emmy Awards: les nominations dans les principales catégories

    Crédit: AFP.

    Voici la liste des nominations dans les principales catégories pour la 74e édition des Emmys, dévoilées mardi à Los Angeles.

     

    – Meilleure série dramatique –

    « Better Call Saul »

    « Euphoria »

    « Ozark »

    « Severance »

    « Squid Game »

    « Stranger Things »

    « Succession »

    « Yellowjackets »

     

    – Meilleure comédie –

    « Abbott Elementary »

    « Barry »

    « Curb Your Enthusiasm »

    « Hacks »

    « La Fabuleuse Mme Maisel »

    « Only Murders in the Building »

    « Ted Lasso »

    « What We Do in the Shadows »

     

    – Meilleur acteur dans une série dramatique –

    Jason Bateman, « Ozark »

    Brian Cox, « Succession »

    Lee Jung-jae, « Squid Game »

    Bob Odenkirk, « Better Call Saul »

    Adam Scott, « Severance »

    Jeremy Strong, « Succession »

    – Meilleure actrice dans une série dramatique –

    Jodie Comer, « Killing Eve »

    Laura Linney, « Ozark »

    Melanie Lynskey, « Yellowjackets »

    Sandra Oh, « Killing Eve »

    Reese Witherspoon, « The Morning Show »

    Zendaya, « Euphoria »

     

    – Meilleur acteur dans une série, comédie –

    Donald Glover, « Atlanta »

    Bill Hader, « Barry »

    Nicholas Hoult, « The Great »

    Steve Martin, « Only Murders in the Building »

    Martin Short, « Only Murders in the Building »

    Jason Sudeikis, « Ted Lasso »

     

    – Meilleure actrice dans une série, comédie –

    Rachel Brosnahan, « La Fabuleuse Mme Maisel »

    Quinta Brunson, « Abbott Elementary »

    Kaley Cuoco, « The Flight Attendant »

    Elle Fanning, « The Great »

    Issa Rae, « Insecure »

    Jean Smart, « Hacks »

     

    – Meilleur second rôle masculin dans une série dramatique –

    Nicholas Braun, « Succession »

    Billy Crudup, « The Morning Show »

    Kieran Culkin, « Succession »

    Park Hae-soo, « Squid Game »

    Matthew Macfadyen, « Succession »

    John Turturro, « Severance »

    Christopher Walken, « Severance »

    Oh Yeong-su, « Squid Game »

     

    – Meilleur second rôle féminin dans une série dramatique –

    Patricia Arquette, « Severance »

    Julia Garner, « Ozark »

    Jung Ho-yeon, « Squid Game »

    Christina Ricci, « Yellowjackets »

    Rhea Seehorn, « Better Call Saul »

    J. Smith-Cameron, « Succession »

    Sarah Snook, « Succession »

    Sydney Sweeney, « Euphoria »

     

    – Meilleur second rôle masculin dans une série, comédie –

    Anthony Carrigan, « Barry »

    Brett Goldstein, « Ted Lasso »

    Toheeb Jimoh, « Ted Lasso »

    Nick Mohammed, « Ted Lasso »

    Tony Shalhoub, « La Fabuleuse Mme Maisel »

    Tyler James Williams, « Abbott Elementary »

    Henry Winkler, « Barry »

    Bowen Yang, « Saturday Night Live »

     

    – Meilleur second rôle féminin dans une série, comédie –

    Alex Borstein, « La Fabuleuse Mme Maisel »

    Hannah Einbinder, « Hacks »

    Janelle James, « Abbott Elementary »

    Kate McKinnon, « Saturday Night Live »

    Sarah Niles, « Ted Lasso »

    Sheryl Lee Ralph, « Abbott Elementary »

    Juno Temple, « Ted Lasso »

    Hannah Waddingham, « Ted Lasso »

     

    – Meilleure mini-série –

    « Dopesick »

    « The Dropout »

    « Inventing Anna »

    « Pam & Tommy »

    « The White Lotus »

    – Meilleur acteur dans une mini-série ou téléfilm –

    Colin Firth, « The Staircase »

    Andrew Garfield, « Under the Banner of Heaven »

    Oscar Isaac, « Scenes from a Marriage »

    Michael Keaton, « Dopesick »

    Himesh Patel, « Station Eleven »

    Sebastian Stan, « Pam & Tommy »

     

    – Meilleure actrice dans une mini-série ou téléfilm –

    Toni Collette, « The Staircase »

    Julia Garner, « Inventing Anna »

    Lily James, « Pam & Tommy »

    Sarah Paulson, « Impeachment: American Crime Story »

    Margaret Qualley, « Maid »

    Amanda Seyfried, « The Dropout »

    – Emissions et séries avec le plus de nominations –

    « Succession » – 25

    « Ted Lasso » – 20

    « The White Lotus » – 20

    « Hacks » – 17

    « Only Murders in the Building » – 17

    « Euphoria » – 16

    « Barry » – 14

    « Dopesick » – 14

    « Severance » – 14

    « Squid Game » – 14

