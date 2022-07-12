Voici la liste des nominations dans les principales catégories pour la 74e édition des Emmys, dévoilées mardi à Los Angeles.
– Meilleure série dramatique –
« Better Call Saul »
« Euphoria »
« Ozark »
« Severance »
« Squid Game »
« Stranger Things »
« Succession »
« Yellowjackets »
– Meilleure comédie –
« Abbott Elementary »
« Barry »
« Curb Your Enthusiasm »
« Hacks »
« La Fabuleuse Mme Maisel »
« Only Murders in the Building »
« Ted Lasso »
« What We Do in the Shadows »
– Meilleur acteur dans une série dramatique –
Jason Bateman, « Ozark »
Brian Cox, « Succession »
Lee Jung-jae, « Squid Game »
Bob Odenkirk, « Better Call Saul »
Adam Scott, « Severance »
Jeremy Strong, « Succession »
– Meilleure actrice dans une série dramatique –
Jodie Comer, « Killing Eve »
Laura Linney, « Ozark »
Melanie Lynskey, « Yellowjackets »
Sandra Oh, « Killing Eve »
Reese Witherspoon, « The Morning Show »
Zendaya, « Euphoria »
– Meilleur acteur dans une série, comédie –
Donald Glover, « Atlanta »
Bill Hader, « Barry »
Nicholas Hoult, « The Great »
Steve Martin, « Only Murders in the Building »
Martin Short, « Only Murders in the Building »
Jason Sudeikis, « Ted Lasso »
– Meilleure actrice dans une série, comédie –
Rachel Brosnahan, « La Fabuleuse Mme Maisel »
Quinta Brunson, « Abbott Elementary »
Kaley Cuoco, « The Flight Attendant »
Elle Fanning, « The Great »
Issa Rae, « Insecure »
Jean Smart, « Hacks »
– Meilleur second rôle masculin dans une série dramatique –
Nicholas Braun, « Succession »
Billy Crudup, « The Morning Show »
Kieran Culkin, « Succession »
Park Hae-soo, « Squid Game »
Matthew Macfadyen, « Succession »
John Turturro, « Severance »
Christopher Walken, « Severance »
Oh Yeong-su, « Squid Game »
– Meilleur second rôle féminin dans une série dramatique –
Patricia Arquette, « Severance »
Julia Garner, « Ozark »
Jung Ho-yeon, « Squid Game »
Christina Ricci, « Yellowjackets »
Rhea Seehorn, « Better Call Saul »
J. Smith-Cameron, « Succession »
Sarah Snook, « Succession »
Sydney Sweeney, « Euphoria »
– Meilleur second rôle masculin dans une série, comédie –
Anthony Carrigan, « Barry »
Brett Goldstein, « Ted Lasso »
Toheeb Jimoh, « Ted Lasso »
Nick Mohammed, « Ted Lasso »
Tony Shalhoub, « La Fabuleuse Mme Maisel »
Tyler James Williams, « Abbott Elementary »
Henry Winkler, « Barry »
Bowen Yang, « Saturday Night Live »
– Meilleur second rôle féminin dans une série, comédie –
Alex Borstein, « La Fabuleuse Mme Maisel »
Hannah Einbinder, « Hacks »
Janelle James, « Abbott Elementary »
Kate McKinnon, « Saturday Night Live »
Sarah Niles, « Ted Lasso »
Sheryl Lee Ralph, « Abbott Elementary »
Juno Temple, « Ted Lasso »
Hannah Waddingham, « Ted Lasso »
– Meilleure mini-série –
« Dopesick »
« The Dropout »
« Inventing Anna »
« Pam & Tommy »
« The White Lotus »
– Meilleur acteur dans une mini-série ou téléfilm –
Colin Firth, « The Staircase »
Andrew Garfield, « Under the Banner of Heaven »
Oscar Isaac, « Scenes from a Marriage »
Michael Keaton, « Dopesick »
Himesh Patel, « Station Eleven »
Sebastian Stan, « Pam & Tommy »
– Meilleure actrice dans une mini-série ou téléfilm –
Toni Collette, « The Staircase »
Julia Garner, « Inventing Anna »
Lily James, « Pam & Tommy »
Sarah Paulson, « Impeachment: American Crime Story »
Margaret Qualley, « Maid »
Amanda Seyfried, « The Dropout »
– Emissions et séries avec le plus de nominations –
« Succession » – 25
« Ted Lasso » – 20
« The White Lotus » – 20
« Hacks » – 17
« Only Murders in the Building » – 17
« Euphoria » – 16
« Barry » – 14
« Dopesick » – 14
« Severance » – 14
« Squid Game » – 14